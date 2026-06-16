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TMC teachers' wing leader arrested in 2022 abetment to suicide case

Islam is the leader of the TMC teachers' organisation and a prominent face of the 2021 Shishu Shiksha Kendra (SSK) teachers' movement in West Bengal.
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 09:32 IST
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Published 16 June 2026, 09:32 IST
India NewsWest BengalCrimeTMCArrest

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