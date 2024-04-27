TMC tells Bengal CEO CBI conducted raid in Sandeshkhali on polling day to 'tarnish' party's image

The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress on Saturday wrote a letter to the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer wherein it said that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted raids at West Bengal's Sandeshkhali on the day of Lok Sabha elections' second phase of polling in order to 'tarnish' the image of the party.

The searches in Sandeshkhali were conducted in connection with the January attack on an Enforcement Directorate (ED) team by a mob that was allegedly instigated by Sheikh Shahjahan, who was arrested by the West Bengal Police on February 29 in the case.

Teams of the Central Bureau Investigation (CBI), the bomb detection squad, the National Security Guard (NSG), the central paramilitary forces and the West Bengal Police were part of the searches at the village -- a riverine delta -- on the fringes of the Sunderbans in North 24 Parganas district.



With PTI inputs

