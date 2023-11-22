TMC to bring resolution in Assembly condemning 'violation of constitution' by Centre

TMC Chief Whip Nirmal Ghosh said, 'Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is expected to participate in the discussion on the resolution.'

The Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari declared the party's intention to oppose the resolution and asked the ruling party to present a resolution on the 'worsening law and order situation in the state.'

Two bills regarding salary hike for MLAs and ministers will also be tabled this session.