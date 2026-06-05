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TMC to move Calcutta High Court against Bengal Assembly Speaker's recognition of Ritabrata as LoP

The TMC on June 3 suffered its first split in its 28-year history as 58 rebel MLAs elected expelled leader Ritabrata Banerjee as leader of opposition.
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 16:09 IST
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Published 05 June 2026, 16:09 IST
India NewsWest BengalTMCIndia PoliticsMamata Banerjeecalcutta high courtAssembly Speaker

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