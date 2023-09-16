TMC to take fight against Centre’s fund-freeze to Delhi, Mamata to visit Raj Ghat on Gandhi Jayanti

The party has also sought an appointment on October 3, from Giriraj Singh, Union minister of rural development and panchayati raj. A delegation led by the party's chairperson intends to meet the minister for discussing dues owed under the 100-day rural job scheme, and the rural housing scheme, besides other issues.

“On October 3, Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee will meet Union minister Giriraj Singh along with AITC MPs, MLAs, zilla parishad sabhadhipatis, and panchayat samiti sabhapatis to raise the demands of the people. We have sought an appointment from him today. We will carry 50 lakh letters from the people demanding an end to this fund blockade,” Bhattacharya said.

In a letter written to DCP, Darya Ganj police station, TMC MP Derek O’Brien has requested permission for the party to set up pandals, tents, and make accommodation and night stay arrangements for around 50,000 people at Ram Leela Maidan, from September 30 to October 4.

This arrangement is proposed for MGNREGA workers from Bengal who will be on dharna at different locations in Delhi. In this communication, O’Brien has also referred to his earlier letter dated August 30 and 31.

“The BJP-led central government has deprived Bengal of its rightful due amounting to Rs 1.15 lakh crore under various heads. Under the MGNREGA, Gramin Sadak Yojana, Awas Yojana, and National Social Assistance Programme, which is a pension programme for the elderly, widows, and disabled from BPL category. The Centre has blocked a total of Rs 16,010.85 crore for Bengal,” Shashi Panja, TMC leader and minister in the state government, said.

BJP Bengal leader Dilip Ghosh wrote on X: “We heard that TMC leaders will go to Delhi with lakhs of supporters, gherao BJP leaders. But even after many months of dialogue-baazi, they are unable to find the right time. When will you do it?"