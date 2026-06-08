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TMC turmoil deepens: Now MPs huddle over possible separate grouping as Sukhendu Sekhar Ray quits party

Speaking to the media, Ray said he met Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan and submitted his resignation.
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 09:54 IST
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Published 08 June 2026, 09:54 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndian PoliticsTMCMamata Banerjee

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