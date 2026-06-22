TMC vs TMC: Rebel faction sidelines Mamata Banerjee, names Arup Roy chairperson of party

TMC rebels challenge Mamata Banerjee's leadership by forming a rival party faction with Arup Roy as chairperson.

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Key points

• Rebel faction forms A faction of TMC rebels, led by Ritabrata Banerjee, named Arup Roy as chairperson of the 'real' Trinamool Congress during a special session.

• Constitutional challenge The rebels argued that the TMC's national working committee had not been renewed since February 2022, violating party rules.

• Leadership reshuffle Arup Roy was appointed chairperson, with Firhad Hakim and others named as vice-chairpersons and general secretaries.

• Political fallout The crisis follows TMC's poor performance in recent Assembly elections and mass defections, including 20 Lok Sabha MPs joining NCPI.