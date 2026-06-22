TMC vs TMC: Rebel faction sidelines Mamata Banerjee, names Arup Roy chairperson of party

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Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
TMC rebels challenge Mamata Banerjee's leadership by forming a rival party faction with Arup Roy as chairperson.
Key points
• Rebel faction forms
A faction of TMC rebels, led by Ritabrata Banerjee, named Arup Roy as chairperson of the 'real' Trinamool Congress during a special session.
• Constitutional challenge
The rebels argued that the TMC's national working committee had not been renewed since February 2022, violating party rules.
• Leadership reshuffle
Arup Roy was appointed chairperson, with Firhad Hakim and others named as vice-chairpersons and general secretaries.
• Political fallout
The crisis follows TMC's poor performance in recent Assembly elections and mass defections, including 20 Lok Sabha MPs joining NCPI.
• Mamata's response
Mamata Banerjee's camp submitted petitions to the Lok Sabha Speaker, asserting rebels cannot belong to two parties simultaneously.
Key statistics
20
Number of TMC MPs who defected
28
Total TMC Lok Sabha MPs
February 2022
Last national working committee formation
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Published 22 June 2026, 15:31 IST