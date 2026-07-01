TMC vs TMC: Ritabrata Banerjee-led faction to meet Election Commission on July 2, eye on party symbol

<p>Amid <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal/why-is-tmc-breaking-down-4051110">battle for ownership of TMC</a>, the Ritabrata Banerjee-led rebel faction of the party is set to meet the full bench of the EC in New Delhi on Thursday.</p><p>The rebel faction on Wednesday said that a 10-member team will meet CEC Gyanesh Kumar and other EC members on Thursday, bur did not disclose the agenda of the meeting.</p>.'Rebel' camp removes Mamata from TMC chairperson post, her faction calls it 'comedy show'.<p>"We have got an appointment tomorrow with the EC. A delegation of 10 members of the TMC would meet the EC bench on Thursday," Banerjee told PTI.</p><p>It is believed that the rebels would press its claims that it represents the "real" TMC, and should be granted the party's ownership and symbol.</p><p>A leader of the camp said the faction would argue that it enjoys the support of a majority of the party's organisational functionaries and elected representatives, and therefore has a rightful claim over the party's name and symbol, PTI reported.</p><p>The row erupted after an internal rift surfaced in the party following the recently held Assembly elections, which it lost. Many of its leaders left Mamata Banerjee-led camp and joined the rebels.</p><p>The rival faction has since been locked in a bitter contest over control of the party organisation, legislative wing and political identity, with both sides staking claim to being the authentic Trinamool Congress.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>