Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

TMC vs TMC: Ritabrata Banerjee-led faction to meet Election Commission on July 2, eye on party symbol

The rebel faction on Wednesday said that a 10-member team will meet CEC Gyanesh Kumar and other EC members on Thursday, bur did not disclose the agenda of the meeting.
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 11:47 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 July 2026, 11:47 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndian PoliticsTMC

Follow us on :

Follow Us