<p>Trinamool Congress MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar has accused party colleague Kalyan Banerjee of verbally abusing her inside Parliament and expressing misogynistic behaviour towards women parliamentarians. She wrote to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lok-sabha">Lok Sabha</a> Speaker Om Birla seeking permission to formally register a complaint against Banerjee. </p><p>In her letter to the Speaker, which comes amid deepening faultlines within the TMC, she wrote, "I seek your permission to lodge a formal complaint to you for redressal against Lok Sabha Member of AITC Kalyan Banerjee, who has repeatedly verbally abused me inside the Lok Sabha. This <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/opinion/are-you-becoming-a-gyan-giving-uncle-3639491">misogyny </a>has been against many lady members and needs to be punished."</p><p>The woman MP has demanded action against Kalyan Banerjee.</p>.TMC meltdown continues: Lok Sabha member Kakoli Ghosh quits party posts.<p>Neither Banerjee nor the TMC leadership immediately reacted to the complaint.</p>.<p>This comes shortly after the four-term Barasat MP quit all organisational posts in the TMC and launched a stinging political diatribe against sections of the party leadership.</p>.<p>She, however, continues to be an MP of Barasat, which she won on a TMC ticket.</p>.<p>Her resignation from party positions came a day after she attended Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari's administrative review meeting in Kalyani, defying the party's instruction to abstain.</p>.<p>Kalyan Banerjee, the four-time MP from Sreerampur and one of the party's most combative parliamentarians, has frequently courted controversy over his remarks and confrontations with political opponents as well as colleagues.</p> <p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>