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TMC woman MP accuses Kalyan Banerjee of verbal abuse, misogyny; writes to LS speaker

"This misogyny has been against many lady members and needs to be punished."
Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 07:00 IST
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Published 28 May 2026, 07:00 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndian PoliticsParliamentTMCLok Sabhamisogyny

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