TMC's Derek O'Brien shares 'proof' of Modi govt admitting no fund allocated to West Bengal under MGNREGS

TMC leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay said the minister did not mention state-wise allocation of funds and focused only on overall disbursal.

"We are deeply concerned over the pending dues for MGNREGS and Awas Yojana. Abhishek Banerjee had asked for a white paper on it in his speech. The Finance Minister however wanted to concentrate on projects and how much money has been allocated, but never mentioned state wise allocation," Bandyopadhyay said.

Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan responded by saying irregularities were reported from the state.

"If someone is misusing a scheme, irregularities are happening, or they are changing the name of the scheme, we will not allow people's funds to be misused," Chouhan had said.

According to the Union Rural Development Ministry, release of fund to West Bengal under Mahatma Gandhi NREGS has been on hold since March 9, 2022 as per provisions under section 27 of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, 2005, due to non-compliance with the directions of the central government.

(With PTI inputs)