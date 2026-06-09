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TMC's 'dissident' MPs Deepak Adhikari, June Maliah attend Bengal CM's administrative meeting

Maliah, the Medinipur MP, and Ghatal MP Dev, both of whom are claimed to have switched to the rebel TMC camp in the Lok Sabha, and Keshpur MLA Siuli Saha attended the meeting at Kolaghat on Tuesday.
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 09:09 IST
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Published 09 June 2026, 09:09 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndian PoliticsTMC

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