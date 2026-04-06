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TMC's Gokhale slams Pradhan's 'Mahakal Time' remark, questions suitability as education minister

In a post on X, Gokhale took a jibe at the minister over his claim that Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh was 'the original centre of time calculation'.
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 11:38 IST
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Published 06 April 2026, 11:38 IST
India NewsWest BengalTMC

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