<p>TMC leader Saket Gokhale has questioned Dharmendra Pradhan's suitability for the post of Education Minister over his remarks advocating the establishment of a 'Mahakal Standard Time' in place of 'Greenwich Mean Time'. </p><p>In a post on X, Gokhale took a jibe at the minister over his claim that Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh was "the original centre of time calculation".</p>.<p>"India’s Education Minister thinks that the Equator 'meets' the Tropic of Cancer in Ujjain. The Equator (0° latitude) & the Tropic of Cancer (23.5°N latitude) are parallel lines... Parallel lines = Lines that never meet," he said.</p>.'We need Mahakal Standard Time': Education Minister demands replacing Greenwich Mean Time.<p>"When you vote BJP, these are the kind of people who shape India’s education system & policies," he said.</p>.<p>Pradhan, while inaugurating the three-day 'Mahakal: The Master of Time International Conference' in the Madhya Pradesh city on April 3, had said that Ujjain is the place where the Equator and the Tropic of Cancer meet and where ancient world time calculations were made.</p>.<p>"Therefore, the time has come to logically establish 'Mahakal Standard Time' (MST) in place of 'Greenwich Mean Time' (GMT). Even modern AI tools recognise that the original centre of time calculation is the area around Ujjain," he said.</p>.<p>The minister said the country needs to re-establish its scientific pride globally. </p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>