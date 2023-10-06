TMC's indefinite sit-in continues outside Raj Bhavan in Kolkata; BJP says guv security jeopardised

Hundreds of party workers too stayed at the spot. Since Friday morning, thousands of party workers from various parts of the state arrived at the venue and expressed their solidarity with the agitation programme. This sit-in protest followed the party's two-day demonstration in New Delhi concerning the delayed payment of MGNREGA dues and housing schemes for impoverished families.

Reacting to TMC's protest, senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari said the party has been trying to dismantle the Constitution in the state.

"The TMC has set his evil eyes on the Constitutional Authority. Section 144 is supposed to be imposed till 150 metres from the boundary of the Raj Bhavan. They have not only violated this in connivance with the police, by taking their march within the periphery of the area wherein it is imposed but have now camped at the site. The security of the Governor is being jeopardized for cheap political drama," the Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal Assembly said.

This sit-in protest followed the party's two-day demonstration in New Delhi concerning the delayed payment of MGNREGA dues and housing schemes for impoverished families.