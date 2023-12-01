TMC's internal strife: Veterans and Young Turks engage in war of words

The remark from the three-time TMC MP elicited a pointed response from party colleague Kunal Ghosh, who had recently ignited the debate. Ghosh questioned whether the absence of an age restriction implies that "veterans would continue in the party till they are alive".

The internal party exchange unfolded amid the ongoing discussion about purported discord among party veterans, recognised as loyalists of Mamata Banerjee, and the younger generation, perceived as close to Abhishek.