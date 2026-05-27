TMC's Lok Sabha MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar resigns from all party posts

<p>Kolkata: Lok Sabha MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar resigned from all organisational posts of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tmc">Trinamool Congress</a> on Wednesday, days after publicly airing her disappointment with the party leadership.</p><p>The parliamentarian, who recently skipped key party programmes and voiced discontent over the TMC's internal functioning, submitted her resignation from all party responsibilities. She, however, continues as MP.</p>.BJP's Saumitra Khan claims 20 TMC MPs in touch with saffron camp; TMC calls it 'bogus'.<p>Dastidar held several positions in the TMC, the most prominent among those being the president of the party's women's wing.</p><p>Significantly, she attended the administrative meeting on Tuesday, chaired by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, despite objections from the TMC leadership.</p>