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TMC's Lok Sabha MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar resigns from all party posts

Dastidar held several positions in the TMC, the most prominent among those being the president of the party's women's wing.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 09:58 IST
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Published 27 May 2026, 09:58 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsTMCTrinamool Congress

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