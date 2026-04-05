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'TMC's maha-jungleraj': PM Modi's scathing attack on Mamata Banerjee over Malda gherao incident

"We cannot expect such a government to keep the people of Bengal safe," the PM said.
Last Updated : 05 April 2026, 12:57 IST
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Published 05 April 2026, 12:57 IST
BJPWest BengalTMCMamata BanerjeeNarendra ModiWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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