'TMC's maha-jungleraj': PM Modi's scathing attack on Mamata Banerjee over Malda gherao incident

<p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched a sharp attack on Mamata Banerjee's TMC and its "maha jungleraj" as he raked up the hours-long<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal/nia-begins-probe-into-gherao-of-judicial-officials-engaged-in-sir-in-bengals-malda-3955114"> gherao of judicial officers</a> in Malda. During his rally in Cooch Behar, PM Modi said that the TMC is hell-bent on carrying out the "funeral procession" of law and order in Bengal and asked what kind of government could not ensure the safety of judges and constitutional procedures.</p><p>"We cannot expect such a government to keep the people of Bengal safe," the PM said.</p>.<p>"When even judicial officers are not safe, how can you expect that common people will be safe under TMC rule? What happened in Malda is an example of TMC's maha jungleraj," he added.</p><p>PM Modi further alleged that the TMC government does not consider any constitutional institution to be significant.</p><p>"Democracy is bleeding every day on the sacred soil of Bengal under the ruthless TMC administration," the Prime Minister asserted.</p>.West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: Real culprits escaped, probe agencies harassing locals: Mamata on action in Malda gherao.<p>"The situation here is so bad that the Supreme Court had to intervene," he said, alleging that the TMC is hell-bent on "murdering law and order".</p><p>Seven judicial officers, including three women, were gheraoed for several hours inside the Kaliachak-II Block Development Office in Malda district by protesters over the alleged deletion of names from electoral rolls during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.</p><p>Citing this incident, PM Modi alleged that the TMC government had endangered the future and identity of Bengal through appeasement politics and infiltration.</p><p>"Under the TMC rule, there has been a dangerous demographic change in Bengal's border areas. These infiltrators get direct protection from the TMC's syndicate, thus putting the lives of the state's people under threat," he alleged attacking the TMC for opposing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the SIR to protect infiltrators.</p>