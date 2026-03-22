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TMC's Rs 300 tea wage pledge draws cautious industry response over sector viability

However, industry representatives said wage determination in the tea sector traditionally follows a structured negotiation process.
Last Updated : 22 March 2026, 09:14 IST
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Published 22 March 2026, 09:14 IST
India NewsWest BengalTMCtea estate

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