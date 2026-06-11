TMC's turmoil continues: Kalyan wants Mamata to pick him or Abhishek; more MPs quit but some stay for 'Didi'

<p>Kolkata: Even as the Trinamool Congress’s Lok Sabha members, Shatrughan Sinha and Pratima Mondal, denied jumping on the rebel bandwagon, an outburst by Kalyan Banerjee, a long-trusted associate of Mamata Banerjee, against her nephew, Abhishek Banerjee, added to the trouble of the supremo of the beleaguered party on Thursday.</p> <p>Abhishek returned to Kolkata from Delhi and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal/abhishek-appears-before-cid-for-questioning-in-lop-selection-signature-forgery-case-4035621">appeared before the officials of the Criminal Investigation Department</a> of the West Bengal police for questioning in connection with the alleged forgery of the signature of the TMC legislators on a resolution electing Sovandev Chattopadhyay as the leader of the legislative party.</p> <p>The TMC also suffered another <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal/tmcs-prakash-chik-baraik-resigns-as-rajya-sabha-mp-third-exit-in-four-days-4035134">setback with Prakash Chik Baraik</a> and Koel Mullick resigning as members of the Rajya Sabha, becoming the third and fourth to do so in the upper House of Parliament after Sukhendu Sekhar Ray and Sushmita Dev did the same, signalling their departure from Mamata Banerjee’s party. Babul Supriyo, another TMC member in the Rajya Sabha, however, scotched speculation about him joining the rebels, stating that it would be inappropriate for him to quit the ship when it was in trouble. </p>.Kalyan Banerjee calls Abhishek 'unimaginably arrogant', asks Mamata to choose between him and party loyalists.<p>Kalyan, a lawyer-cum-politician, earlier in the day not only publicly accused the TMC general secretary of arrogance but also blamed him for the existential crises that the party, which had been voted out of power in the recent assembly elections in West Bengal, had landed in over the past few weeks. He also issued an ultimatum to the TMC supremo to choose between him and Abhishek.</p> <p>“I will urge Didi: if you will remain dependent on Abhishek Banerjee, then stick with him and leave me. But, if you part ways with Abhishek Banerjee, then I am with you,” Kalyan, the Chief Whip of the TMC in the Lok Sabha, said. “He (Abhishek) has ruined our party.”</p> <p>Since the party, which ruled West Bengal for 15 years since 2011, was routed by the Bharatiya Janata Party in the recent assembly elections in the state, several TMC leaders, including the veterans and the known loyalists of Mamata Banerjee, publicly criticised Abhishek, who had emerged as the numero due within the party over the past few years, and held him and the political consultancy firm, I-PAC, hired by him for the debacle.</p>.TMC revolt: The importance of 'magic number' 19 explained.<p>Though at least 58 of the party’s TMC members in the 294-member state legislative assembly and around 17 or 18 of the 28 of its members in the Lok Sabha revolted recently, Kalyan earlier remained loyal to Mamata. His outburst against Abhishek on Thursday came after the TMC general secretary decided to replace him as the lawyer to represent him at the Calcutta High Court in a case related to the summons issued to him by the CID of the state police for questioning on the alleged case of signature forgery.</p> <p>“I will not appear for Abhishek Banerjee in any case because I do not like his arrogant attitude,” Kalyan told journalists on Thursday. “How can he humiliate me? I am senior to him in politics as well. He cannot do this. He needs to understand that it is because of him that we lost.”</p> <p>Meanwhile, Pratima Mondal, who was elected to the Lok Sabha from Basirhat on a TMC ticket, dismissed speculation that she was involved in the rebellion led by her party colleagues Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar and Satabdi Ray. She reaffirmed her commitment to the party leadership and distancing herself from reports linking her to the dissident camp.</p>.'Ghar wapsi' on the cards? Speculation mounts over Congress-TMC merger as Mamata battles Bengal turbulence.<p>Veteran actor-turned-parliamentarian, Shatrughan Sinha, too struck a similar note, brushing aside speculation about the possibility of him joining the rebels. He too reaffirmed his support for Mamata, underlining that political loyalty was tested during challenging times. He said that he had no plans to part ways with the leadership.</p>