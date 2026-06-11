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TMC's turmoil continues: Kalyan wants Mamata to pick him or Abhishek; more MPs quit but some stay for 'Didi'

Kalyan, a lawyer-cum-politician, earlier in the day not only publicly accused the TMC general secretary of arrogance but also blamed him for the existential crises that the party
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 17:24 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 17:24 IST
India NewsMamata BanerjeeTrinamool CongressShatrughan SinhaAbhishek Banerjeekalyan banerjee

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