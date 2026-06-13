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Trader files police complaint in West Bengal's Siliguri against TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee over 'unlawful remarks'

Singhal alleged that Banerjee, while addressing election rallies on May 4, made statements targeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 10:50 IST
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Published 13 June 2026, 10:50 IST
India NewsWest BengalTMCAbhishek Banerjee

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