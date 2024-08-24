Trinamool Congress’s invincibility will not be perpetual

The outrage over the horrific rape and murder of a young doctor at the R G Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata raises a troubling question. Can Mamata Banerjee and her Trinamool Congress come out of it unscathed and keep winning elections in West Bengal just as they did in the past?

People are neither insensitive nor ignorant of the TMC’s misgovernance and rampant depredations. They are cognisant about the rot in the system. But when it comes to voting, these seem to be not a decisive factor. There are a few most probable reasons for the TMC’s continuing political success.

Firstly, people trade ethics. In other words, the ethical considerations that give rise to conscience are like most other things in the public arena for exchange with valuable goods required for living. I know that my boss is corrupt, or that my colleague is a fraud who lives by graft, but I am reluctant to out that person, for by keeping quiet, I get access to what I want. Since what I want is liked by others as well and therefore is scarce, I am pitted in a battle where finite resources are sought by infinite wants coming from fellow citizens. In this situation, my first instinct is to maximise my happiness even if that means that others are deprived by my actions. This may sound vulgar, but a great majority also believe, not unreasonably, that the good is achieved by material accumulation and therefore by extension, happiness. There is, of course, a higher understanding of ‘good’ and ‘happiness’, where people identify the good with honour, but the number of those who can think along these lines is in the minority. This is so since the macro structures of the economy which in a neo-liberal society seduces people to think of happiness as extremely private and material, places a premium on ignoring the plight of others. Ideally, democracy requires us to think of the common good and place it at a level higher than one's immediate concerns. The material conditions created by the ruling ideology, however, are to the contrary.