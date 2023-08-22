Trinamool leader demands Bharat Ratna for Mamata Banerjee

A Trinamool MLA – also a former MP – has demanded that Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee be awarded the Bharat Ratna, and has said that under the current political situation, she is the “fittest” prime ministerial candidate.
Idris Ali, Trinamool MLA, and chairman of the All India Minority Forum, said the demand has been raised by the forum he represents.
“Mamata Banerjee should be given the Bharat Ratna, in our opinion. She is no less than those who have already been conferred the award. As a chief minister, she lives in a simple house. This is a symbol of honesty. She has started numerous programmes for the benefit of the people,” Ali told Deccan Herald.
Ali added that Banerjee has worked on strengthening the Hindu-Muslim unity further, and some of her efforts have set a precedent, not attempted by earlier chief ministers. “I had raised the issue earlier (in 2018) during my tenure as a Member of Parliament. It’s unfortunate that so many years have passed since,” he said, adding that an agitational mode, if required, may have to be considered.