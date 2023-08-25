Trinamool leaders slam Centre for WFI suspension

The Trinamool leader alleged that the Centre, and the BJP, have been consistent in “harassing our indomitable sisters with misogyny and crude male chauvinism”. “India should stand against and punish those who are left with no moral compass and who can not stand up for the dignity of the nation’s fighting daughters. The day of reckoning is not too far,” she added.

Mentioning the “tainted tenure” of the former president of the federation, Trinamool’s official handle went on to add, “Our wrestlers will now be forced to participate as neutrals and not under the national flag. This dark cloud that now hangs over Indian wrestling is a direct consequence of the BJP’s blatant disregard for duty, integrity, and respect towards the athletes who have brought pride to our nation.”

Trinamool leaders, including Derek O’Brien, Mahua Moitra, also reacted with similar statements.

On May 31, the Trinamool chief had walked in a rally in Kolkata, in solidarity with the wrestlers who were, then, protesting against alleged sexual harassment. On the preceding day, the chief minister had dialed the wrestlers to extend her support to them.