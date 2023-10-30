Trinamool slams Visva-Bharati chancellor, for inapt words in letter written to CM Mamata Banerjee

The Trinamool Congress has slammed Visva-Bharati university chancellor following his strongly-worded and apparently harsh letter written to the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Trinamool’s spokesperson Kunal Ghosh has condemned the language used by the vice-chancellor Bidyut Chakrabarty, and compared it to that of a junior political cadre.

Ghosh has said that it’s not possible for anyone, unless someone is “insane”, to omit founder Rabindranath Tagore’s name on the installed plaques in the campus. The plaques have been put up following Unesco’s inscribing of the university on the World Heritage list, and carry PM-Chancellor, and VC’s names.