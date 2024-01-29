Trinamool’s dharna likely from Feb 2 against fund-freeze, Bengal BJP's claims of CAA execution from next month triggers row

Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee, on Monday, warned of holding another agitation – a dharna – against the Centre from February 2, citing deprivation in form of fund-freeze to the state for public welfare schemes.

Addressing a public gathering in north Bengal, Banerjee reminded the people of the state’s efforts for welfare in the form of schemes, and building of infrastructure and institutions. She said that the Centre, however, is not funding the state for the schemes, instead it’s depriving the state.

“Against the deprivation, we have offered time till February 1. I, personally, have gone to meet (the prime minister) several times. If it doesn’t happen on the 2nd I will sit on a dharna. The campaign will also take place at the booth-level,” she said.

The Bengal chief minister added that those people who hadn’t received the 100-day rural job scheme dues, and the 11 lakh people who had their houses approved but were not provided with one, will be addressed face-to-face. Efforts will be made towards easing their grievances.