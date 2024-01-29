Trinamool’s dharna likely from Feb 2 against fund-freeze, Bengal BJP's claims of CAA execution from next month triggers row

Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee, on Monday, warned of holding another agitation – a dharna – against the Centre from February 2, citing deprivation in form of fund-freeze to the state for public welfare schemes.
Addressing a public gathering in north Bengal, Banerjee reminded the people of the state’s efforts for welfare in the form of schemes, and building of infrastructure and institutions. She said that the Centre, however, is not funding the state for the schemes, instead it’s depriving the state.
“Against the deprivation, we have offered time till February 1. I, personally, have gone to meet (the prime minister) several times. If it doesn’t happen on the 2nd I will sit on a dharna. The campaign will also take place at the booth-level,” she said.
The Bengal chief minister added that those people who hadn’t received the 100-day rural job scheme dues, and the 11 lakh people who had their houses approved but were not provided with one, will be addressed face-to-face. Efforts will be made towards easing their grievances.
Banerjee stated that the Centre has kept funds for the 100-day rural job scheme frozen for two years. There are promises made before the elections, she said, adding that till her party governs the state, the schemes will be in place, with people residing in peace.
Citizenship legislation revives political debate
A statement by Union minister Shantanu Thakur that claimed the implementation of “CAA”, the citizenship legislation, across India – including West Bengal – in the next seven days has stirred regional politics.
The Bengal chief minister, on Monday, speaking at the programme, claimed that the BSF is trying a new idea in the border areas, of issuing a separate card. “You don’t do it. If you do, you will be driven away,” she said, adding that people should say that they have documents like ration card, school-certificate, job-certificate, or residence-certificate.
What added further to the speculation is when Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari said that the CAA will be implemented towards February-end. “The information at my end, and also what Shantanu bhai (the minister) has spoken yesterday, the central government will provide an opportunity for direct enlistment,” Adhikar said.