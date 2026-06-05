Trying to hold TMC together: Mamata Banerjee reaches out to rebel MLAs amid fears of further break up in party

<p>Facing the first major split since the party's formation 28 years ago, TMC chief <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mamata-banerjee">Mamata Banerjee</a> has begun an intensive outreach campaign to stop more leaders from drifting away. As senior party figures scramble to contain the fallout from the post-election rebellion, Banerjee herself has stepped in to reconnect with legislators who appear uncertain about their political future.</p><p><em>PTI</em> reported that she has spent the past two days speaking directly with several MLAs from Howrah, Murshidabad and North Dinajpur. Many of them had recently participated in meetings organised by the rebel faction led by Ritabrata Banerjee, who now controls the TMC legislature party after 58 MLAs backed the move to install the expelled legislator as Leader of Opposition.</p><p>The outreach marks a rare moment for Mamata Banerjee, who is now trying to hold on to leaders she once personally promoted and mentored within the organisation.</p>.From 215 MLAs to 20 just in a month: How Mamata's political empire collapsed.<p>"She is speaking to legislators individually and asking them to attend a meeting at Kalighat on Friday. The effort is to keep communication channels open and explore the possibility of reconciliation," a senior TMC leader said, added <em>PTI</em> report. </p><p>Efforts to contain the damage are not limited to<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal"> West Bengal</a>. Reportedly, the party has also activated its parliamentary leadership to prevent the rebellion from spreading beyond the Assembly.</p><p>Two senior MPs trusted by the leadership, one from the Lok Sabha and another from the Rajya Sabha, have been assigned the task of reaching out to fellow parliamentarians and persuading them not to join the "new Trinamool" being shaped by the Ritabrata Banerjee faction.</p><p>The move reflects growing anxiety within the party that the revolt in the Assembly could trigger defections in Parliament and local bodies if swift corrective measures are not taken.</p><p>The crisis represents an extraordinary challenge for Banerjee, who founded the TMC in 1998 and led it for nearly three decades without facing a rebellion of this scale.</p>.Can TMC survive itself? Mamata's party confronts gravest crisis of its 28-year existence.<p>Although the dissident camp has framed the split as resistance to the increasing influence of TMC national general secretary<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/abhishek-banerjee"> Abhishek Banerjee</a>, it has simultaneously sought to retain Mamata Banerjee as the movement's ideological centre. That position has exposed fault lines within the rebel group itself.</p><p>"We were told that the party would continue under Mamata Banerjee's leadership. She is not merely an adviser. We want the party to function under her leadership," rebel MLA Gulshan Mullick had told reporters after a meeting of the dissident legislators, added <em>PTI</em> report.</p><p>Political observers believe these mixed signals may have encouraged the TMC leadership to accelerate efforts aimed at bringing back undecided legislators before the split becomes permanent.</p><p>"The rebels have numbers, but they do not yet have emotional ownership of the party's legacy. Mamata Banerjee remains the strongest political and emotional glue within the organisation. The TMC leadership appears to be trying to exploit that contradiction," a Kolkata-based political analyst said.</p><p>Meanwhile, the Ritabrata Banerjee camp has continued consolidating its newly acquired influence. A day after being formally recognised as Leader of Opposition, Ritabrata met the 58 rebel MLAs at the Assembly and later led a delegation to the state's Director General of Police, alleging harassment of workers aligned with the dissident faction.</p><p>The rebel group is also keeping a close watch on Friday's meeting at Banerjee's Kalighat residence. Attendance at the gathering is being viewed as a crucial test of whether the TMC supremo still commands enough influence to sway legislators who have already crossed over.</p>