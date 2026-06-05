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Trying to hold TMC together: Mamata Banerjee reaches out to rebel MLAs amid fears of further break up in party

The outreach marks a rare moment for Mamata Banerjee, who is now trying to hold on to leaders she once personally promoted and mentored within the organisation.
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 09:45 IST
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Published 05 June 2026, 09:45 IST
India NewsWest BengalTMCMamata BanerjeeIndian politcs

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