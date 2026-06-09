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Twin revolts in TMC: Who are the MLAs and MPs who left Mamata Banerjee's camp post Bengal drubbing

The double split in TMC which can lead to major realignment within one of the country's largest opposition parties, saw some popular faces turning their backs on Mamata Banerjee.
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 09:09 IST
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Concise summary of key highlights

Twin revolts in TMC: Who are the MLAs and MPs that left Mamata Banerjee after Bengal drubbing

In one line
TMC faces unprecedented splits as MLAs and MPs rebel against Mamata Banerjee after West Bengal election losses.
Key points
Legislative Assembly split
58 of 80 TMC MLAs defied the party to elect expelled MLA Ritabrata Banerjee as Leader of the Opposition, forming a rival leadership structure.
Lok Sabha rebellion
Nearly 20 TMC MPs, including Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, announced support for the BJP-led NDA, seeking separate seating arrangements in Parliament.
TMC's denial
Party leaders dismissed claims of an exodus, with Sougata Roy and Kirti Azad calling the rebellion 'fake' and accusing the BJP of orchestrating 'Operation Lotus'.
Political fallout
The twin revolts weaken TMC's opposition stance, strain relations with the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and expose deep internal divisions post-election drubbing.
Key statistics
58 out of 80
TMC MLAs rebelling
Nearly 20
TMC MPs supporting NDA
28 years
TMC's worst crisis since inception
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 09 June 2026, 09:09 IST
India NewsWest BengalTMCMamata BanerjeeMahua Moitra

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