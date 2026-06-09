Twin revolts in TMC: Who are the MLAs and MPs who left Mamata Banerjee's camp post Bengal drubbing

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TMC faces unprecedented splits as MLAs and MPs rebel against Mamata Banerjee after West Bengal election losses.
Key points
• Legislative Assembly split
58 of 80 TMC MLAs defied the party to elect expelled MLA Ritabrata Banerjee as Leader of the Opposition, forming a rival leadership structure.
• Lok Sabha rebellion
Nearly 20 TMC MPs, including Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, announced support for the BJP-led NDA, seeking separate seating arrangements in Parliament.
• TMC's denial
Party leaders dismissed claims of an exodus, with Sougata Roy and Kirti Azad calling the rebellion 'fake' and accusing the BJP of orchestrating 'Operation Lotus'.
• Political fallout
The twin revolts weaken TMC's opposition stance, strain relations with the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and expose deep internal divisions post-election drubbing.
Key statistics
58 out of 80
TMC MLAs rebelling
Nearly 20
TMC MPs supporting NDA
28 years
TMC's worst crisis since inception
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Published 09 June 2026, 09:09 IST