<p>Kolkata: Two former chief secretaries – Alapan Bandyopadhyay and H K Dwivedi – have resigned as chief advisors to outgoing West Bengal Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/west-bengal/west-bengal-assembly-elections-2026-will-not-resign-didnt-lose-polls-mamata-says-verdict-a-conspiracy-3991840">Mamata Banerjee</a>, following the change in guard in the state, an official said on Wednesday.</p>.<p>The two retired IAS officers submitted the resignations on Tuesday, he said.</p>.<p>Eminent economist Abhirup Sarkar, too, has stepped down from the dual posts of chairman of the<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/west-bengal-assembly-polls-2026"> West Bengal</a> Industrial Development Corporation (WBIDC) and West Bengal Small Industries Development Corporation (WBSIDC), the state secretariat official said.</p>.<p>Necessary administrative steps have been initiated following the resignations, he said.</p>.Bengal saga: The seven political lives of Mamata Banerjee.<p>Bandyopadhyay had been at the centre of a standoff between the state and the Centre in 2021 over a transfer order. Subsequently, he was appointed as chief advisor to the CM after his retirement.</p>.<p>Earlier, the state’s Advocate General Kishore Dutta had submitted his resignation to Governor R N Ravi.</p>.<p>The BJP secured 207 seats in the 294-member assembly, ending the TMC’s uninterrupted 15-year rule in West Bengal.</p>