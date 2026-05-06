Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Two chief advisors to outgoing Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee resign

The two retired IAS officers submitted the resignations
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 07:51 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 May 2026, 07:51 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndian PoliticsMamata BanerjeeWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026assembly elections 2026

Follow us on :

Follow Us