Two killed, several injured after under-construction building collapses in Kolkata; CM visits site

At least ten people have been rescued so far. Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal visited the spot and took stock of the rescue operation.

"An under-construction building collapsed in the Garden Reach area late on Sunday night. We have rescued a few people. The recuse operation is still going on," a police official said.

Ambulances were stationed at the spot.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee visited the site to monitor the situation.

Mamata said, "We stand by distressed families."