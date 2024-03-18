Two killed, several injured after under-construction building collapses in Kolkata; CM visits site

Two people were killed while several others were injured after an under-construction building collapsed in Kolkata on Sunday night.
The five-storey building collapsed in Hazari Mollah Bagan in the Garden Reach area around midnight.
At least ten people have been rescued so far. Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal visited the spot and took stock of the rescue operation.
"An under-construction building collapsed in the Garden Reach area late on Sunday night. We have rescued a few people. The recuse operation is still going on," a police official said.
Ambulances were stationed at the spot.
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee visited the site to monitor the situation.
Mamata said, "We stand by distressed families."
According to locals, who were the first responders, concrete chunks fell from the building before it collapsed.
A search operation is under way to find survivors who may be trapped under the rubble, they added.
There was a loud sound and a thick cloud of dust engulfed the area as the building collapsed. The debris fell on nearby shanties in the densely populated area, they said.
"Although no one lived in the under-construction building, it collapsed on the adjacent shanties. We fear that many individuals might still be trapped under the rubble," said a local resident.
In a post on X, Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari said, "I urge @chief_west, Secretary @HomeBengal, @CPKolkata to immediately involve West Bengal State Disaster Management Team for immediate Rescue & Relief."
(Published 18 March 2024, 02:23 IST)