<p>Kolkata: Two workers of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP</a> and the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tmc">TMC</a> were killed in Howrah and Birbhum as sporadic incidents of violence were reported from across <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/west-bengal-india">West Bengal</a> after the assembly elections result signalled an imminent regime change.</p><p>Another TMC worker was found dead in mysterious circumstances in Beleghata in Kolkata.</p><p>Several TMC offices across the state were vandalised, allegedly by the BJP workers.</p><p>Mamata Banerjee, outgoing chief minister and the TMC supremo, condemned “atrocities” on her party workers. </p>.West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | TMC offices vandalised across state, BJP denies involvement.<p>She constituted a fact-finding committee to visit the areas where the party workers and supporters came under attack.</p><p>Samik Bhattacharya, the state BJP president, urged the state administration to act firmly against perpetrators of post-poll violence irrespective of political affiliation. </p><p>He said that strict action must be taken against the people responsible for violence. “If anyone from our party is found involved in violence after the polls, we will be compelled to expel them,” he said. </p>