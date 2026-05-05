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Two workers of BJP, TMC killed in Howrah, Birbhum after violence in West Bengal

Samik Bhattacharya, the state BJP president, urged the state administration to act firmly against perpetrators of post-poll violence irrespective of political affiliation.
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 16:47 IST
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Published 05 May 2026, 16:47 IST
India NewsBJPWest BengalTMCBirbhumHowrahpoll violence

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