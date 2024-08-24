Tyrant Mamata trembling: BJP's Suvendu Adhikari claims Bengal CM trying to suppress mega 'student' protest 'Nabanna Abhiyan'

"Hirak Rani is trembling with fear" and should resign. Comparing West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to the female equivalent of a tyrant king from a Satyajit Ray film, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday came down heavily on the state government, citing a school education deparment order asking authorities to prevent students from taking part in "any kind of programme".

Adhikari's comments come amid a massive protest call—Nabanna Abhiyan—by the Chhatra Samaj on August 27, that will reportedly see no less than 30,000 people march to the state secretariat and the CM's office, Nabanna. The BJP leader had also earlier promised to be part of the protest, which the organisers claim is 'apolitical'.

"A certain call for 'Nabanna Avijan' by apolitical students group has instilled so much fear amongst Her Magesty that firstly she asked her Counsel to raise the issue during the hearing at the Hon'ble Supreme Court. (sic)," wrote Adhikari in a post on X.

"Thereafter her unconscientious Administration approached the Hon'ble Calcutta High Court regarding the same," he added.

It should be noted that on August 23, the Calcutta HC refused to to grant permission for prohibitory orders sought by the state government against the march, citing the recent Supreme Court directive that the state should not be unleashing its might against peaceful protestors.

"Lastly this order of the School Education Department has been issued to stop students from participating in any program other than what the Department permits," Adhikari went on.

"Let me remind the CM that it is a Free Country and such diktats have no impact. Moreover this is a Public Movement, you can't contain people from what they are willing to do out of their free will. Hon'ble Supreme Court has said that the State has no business obstructing peaceful protesters (sic)," he asserted.

"You have lost the moral authority to occupy the CM's chair, it would be better if you realize the same and Resign as soon as possible," Adhikari concluded.

Security beefed up in Kolkata

Adhikari's comments come days before the protest, for which security arrangements have been beefed up: cars heading to the secretariat are being reportedly being screened, while the security ring around Nabanna as been tightened to prevent agitators from reaching the building.

Police deployment has also been increased in certain areas in Kolkata so that the movement of protesters can be restricted, while Eastern Frontier Rifles personnel have been reportedly stationed near Nabanna.

Who has called for Nabanna Abhiyan?

As for the march itself, three 'Facebook friends' who claim to be among the organisers on Friday told reporters at the Kolkata Press Club that they were not affiliated to any organisation. According to a report by ABP, the three—Prabir Das, Sion Lahiri, and Subhankar Halder—claim to be students of Kalyani University and Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University.

That being said, the call for the protest, from August 18 onwards, was amplified on social media channels by both left and right camps in Bengal, and has fuelled speculation of covert political involvement in the march.

Protests continue

Meanwhile, a strike by junior doctors in Bengal continues for a second week, affecting healthcare services across the state, amid outrage over the brutal rape and murder of a junior doctor at the R G Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.