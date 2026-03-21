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Unauthorised use of Mother Teresa's name unacceptable: Missionaries of Charity

Founded in 1950 in Kolkata, the Missionaries of Charity is a global Catholic religious congregation dedicated to serving “the poorest of the poor”.
Last Updated : 21 March 2026, 08:21 IST
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Published 21 March 2026, 08:21 IST
India NewsKolkataMissionaries of CharityMother Teresa

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