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Uniform Civil Code Bill soon in Bengal Assembly: BJP says TMC, Congress had sacrificed women's rights

The government is expected to table one of BJP's most ambitious and politically sensitive promises in the West Bengal Assembly.
Last Updated : 29 June 2026, 13:37 IST
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Published 29 June 2026, 13:37 IST
India NewsBJPCongressWest BengalTMCIndia Politicsuniform civil code

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