Uniform Civil Code Bill soon in Bengal Assembly: BJP says TMC, Congress had sacrificed women's rights

<p>The BJP on Monday backed the implementation of the<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ucc"> Uniform Civil Code</a> (UCC), describing it as part of the party's commitment to women's empowerment, and accused the T<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tmc">rinamool Congress </a>(TMC) and the Congress of putting vote-bank politics above women's rights.</p><p>The remarks came as the BJP government in West Bengal decided to introduce the UCC Bill in the state Assembly. </p><p>The government is expected to table one of BJP's most ambitious and politically sensitive promises in the West Bengal Assembly. If implemented it could become the first major ideological confrontation after having replaced the TMC in the state. </p><p>"Draft Uniform Civil Code bill for West Bengal will be produced before state Cabinet on July 2," Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said on Monday.</p>.BJP's UCC bill set for twin TMC challenge in Bengal Assembly.<p>BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said the UCC is part of the Constitution and asserted that wherever the BJP-NDA comes to power, it moves forward with its implementation.</p><p>"The UCC has been a commitment of the BJP and the (Narendra) Modi government towards women's empowerment. Therefore, wherever the BJP-NDA government is coming to power, it is going forward with the implementation of the UCC," he said in a video statement.</p><p>"Whether it is the steps taken in Bengal, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh or the implementation of the UCC in Uttarakhand or the advanced stage it has reached in Assam, this shows that the BJP and the Modi government are committed towards gender empowerment and women's empowerment," he said.</p><p>Poonawalla further accused the Congress of vote-bank politics, saying it came above women's empowerment for the opposition. He added that the Congress had consistently sacrificed women's rights for political considerations.</p><p>"From Shah Bano to Shayara Bano, they have always sacrificed women's rights at the altar of vote-bank politics. The UCC was brought into the Constitution when the Congress was in power. The UCC was upheld by the courts, including the Supreme Court and High Courts. The UCC was implemented in Goa when the Congress was in power," he said.</p><p>Poonawalla claimed that the Congress now opposes the UCC to appeal to its vote bank.</p><p>He said, "They oppose the UCC because they have to appeal to the vote bank. Therefore, they have always sacrificed women's empowerment and women's rights at the altar of politics, be it women's reservation or the UCC." </p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>