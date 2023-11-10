Unwell, paralysis may set in: Arrested Bengal minister Jyotipriya Mallick

Kolkata: West Bengal minister Jyotipriya Mallick, arrested by the ED in connection with an alleged ration distribution scam, on Friday claimed that he is unwell and parts of his body could be affected by “paralysis”.

Mallick spoke to reporters while being taken to the Command Hospital here for a medical check-up.

"I am unwell, paralysis may set in my left hand and left leg," the minister, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in the early hours of October 27 from his residence at Salt Lake, said.

The Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) court, Calcutta, had earlier ordered that Mallick be medically checked every alternate day at the Army’s Command Hospital.

Mallick, however, added that he will appear before the CMM court on the next date of production on November 13.

"I will see you again on the 13th," the minister, who currently holds the Forest portfolio, told journalists as he alighted from a vehicle outside the hospital.

Mallick, 66, had fallen ill in the courtroom on October 27, following which the judge had allowed treatment at a private hospital of his choice.

The CMM court had directed that following initial treatment there, the minister would be treated at the Command Hospital.

He served as the Food Supplies Minister from 2011 to 2021, a period during which the alleged irregularities in ration distribution reportedly occurred.