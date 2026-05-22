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Uttar Pradesh court rejects CBI plea seeking custody of guns seized in Suvendu Adhikari-aide murder case

The police said the weapons were recovered from Naveen Kumar Singh, 35, a resident of Thamhanpura village under Phephna Police Station limits.
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 09:59 IST
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Published 22 May 2026, 09:59 IST
India NewsCBIWest BengalSuvendu Adhikari

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