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'Victim of state-sponsored terrorism': TMC's Abhishek Banerjee day after attack

Scores of people hurled stones, eggs and abuses at the TMC's de facto number two during his visit to Sonarpur.
Last Updated : 31 May 2026, 10:52 IST
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Published 31 May 2026, 10:52 IST
India NewsBJPWest BengalTMCAbhishek Banerjee

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