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Villagers in Bengal get back cut money allegedly paid to toughs 'owing allegiance to TMC'

The Cooch Behar district TMC leadership said the party does not have anything to do with such illegal collection of money from villagers or traders.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 15:47 IST
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Published 02 June 2026, 15:47 IST
India NewsBJPWest BengalIndian PoliticsTMC

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