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Villagers vandalise TMC MP Bapi Haldar's party office

Window panes and signage at the office of Mathurapur TMC MP were broken as the mob alleged that flood relief materials were stored there and that the office was illegally built on a waterbody.
Last Updated : 31 May 2026, 15:22 IST
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Published 31 May 2026, 15:22 IST
India NewsWest BengalTMC

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