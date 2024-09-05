Violence in Bengal's Mathabhanga during protests to condemn RG Kar incident

Condemning the alleged violence, BJP state president and Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar posted on X, "Trinamool is anti-democratic, Trinamool is anti-humanity! The notorious forces of Trinamool Congress suddenly attacked the peaceful citizen's protest in Mathabhanga, North Bengal. The protest program demanding justice for Tilottama was marred by unprovoked violence and threats." He added, "Pictures were forcibly removed from the street. The police stood silent like a mute spectator! Can you extinguish the fire of protest by stifling democracy using notorious forces, Honorable Chief Minister?" In Kolkata, actor Rituparna Sengupta faced hostility from a group of protesters at Shyambazar who were demanding justice for the RG Kar victim.