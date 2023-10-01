Visva Bharati sends fresh letter to Bengal CM demanding return of road

Taking a dig at a section of the Ashramites and student union leaders who have been requesting the PWD to retain the possession of the road, the VC said in the letter, "I would like to draw your attention to the fact that those who are insisting on PWD's protection for the road will not take a second to put the entire blame on the Vice Chancellor and his team in case the UNESCO tag is withdrawn".

This is the pattern of Visva-Bharati's detractors. "Chakraborty, in his first letter, had stated that the road should be returned to enable the central university administration to completely stop the movement of four-wheelers and three-wheelers on the road or the varsity be allowed to at least monitor the movement of the vehicles".