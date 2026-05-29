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Want to bring back Tatas to Singur, send signal Bengal is investor-friendly: Samik Bhattacharya

Bhattacharya indicated that the government is working on a new land policy, though he declined to divulge details before its formal rollout.
Last Updated : 29 May 2026, 15:38 IST
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Published 29 May 2026, 15:38 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndian PoliticsTata GroupSingur

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