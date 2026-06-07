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Wanted in 2021 post-poll violence case, TMC worker found hiding under sarees as police arrest him

During the search operation, officers reportedly the man concealed under a heap of sarees inside the house.
Last Updated : 07 June 2026, 14:19 IST
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Published 07 June 2026, 14:19 IST
India NewsWest BengalTMCTrending

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