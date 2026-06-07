Wanted in 2021 post-poll violence case, TMC worker found hiding under sarees as police arrest him

<p>A <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/trinamool-congress">Trinamool Congress (TMC)</a> worker accused in a 2021 post-poll violence case was arrested in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/west-bengal">West Bengal</a> after police found him hiding beneath a pile of sarees during a raid, officials said.</p>.<p>According to police, the accused had been absconding in connection with alleged incidents of violence reported after the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections.</p>.<p>Acting on a tip-off, a police team conducted a raid at a residence where the accused was believed to be hiding.</p>.Two arrested TMC councillors face egg attack as public outrage continues.<p>During the search operation, officers reportedly discovered the man concealed under a heap of sarees inside the house. He was subsequently taken into custody.</p>.<p>Police said further investigation into the case is underway. The incident has drawn attention online due to the unusual manner in which the accused allegedly attempted to evade arrest.</p>.<p>The accused has been identified as Brahmananda Chakraborty, a resident of Udaynarayanpur in the same district.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>