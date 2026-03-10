<p>Kolkata: On Tuesday morning, protests were staged outside West Bengal's Dakshineswar temple, where Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, during his visit, witnessed a group of people raising 'go back' slogans and showing black flags to him. </p><p>A similar demonstration was also recorded during his visit to the Kalighat Temple in the southern part of the city a day ago. On Monday when he was at the Kalighat Temple, he heard similar slogans. </p>.<p>Meanwhile, on Sunday night, a similar protest over alleged arbitrary deletions in the post-SIR electoral rolls in the state was held outside the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport upon his arrival in Kolkata. </p><p>However, despite the protests, Kumar continued with his scheduled programmes. The CEC also visited Belur Math in Howrah district this morning, and said the poll panel is committed to violence-free elections in West Bengal.</p><p>“The EC would like to ensure that polls will be violence-free or intimidation-free,” Kumar said while speaking to reporters during his visit to Belur Math.</p>.Black flags, ‘go back’ slogan greet EC in Kolkata, fate of over 50 lakh West Bengal voters still undecided.<p>The CEC is on a visit to the state to review poll preparedness and held meetings with political parties and officials on Monday ahead of the assembly elections.</p><p>(With PTI inputs)</p>