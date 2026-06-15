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Watch: Egg hurled at TMC's Kunal Ghosh outside Mamata Banerjee's Kolkata residence

The incident took place around 6.30 pm when Ghosh, the MLA from Beliaghata in north Kolkata, stopped to speak to reporters outside Mamata Banerjee's residence.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 16:45 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 16:45 IST
India NewsTMCKunal Ghosh

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