Watch | 'Lajja': R G Kar horror becomes theme for Kolkata Durga Puja

A peek into Durga Puja themes
Since the turn of the century, Durga Puja pandals across Kolkata and beyond have often been used as artistic canvasses to depict the rich history and culture of our country and often to address social issues like climate change, the environment, conversation, and others.
Organisers try to send a social message to those who flock to the pandals to catch a glimpse of the goddess in her all glory during the puja days. Socially pertinent issues have often become themes of some of the most notable Durga Puja pandals in the City of Joy.
R G Kar case: Where does it stand now?
Junior doctors in West Bengal resumed an indefinite 'total cease work' on Tuesday, escalating protests over the state government's "failure" to address key demands including enhanced hospital security, a day after the Supreme Court emphasised the need for medics to perform essential duties.
The CBI on Tuesday grilled Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of the RG Kar Hospital, and suspended police officer Abhijit Mondal at a correctional home in connection with its probe into the alleged rape-murder of a doctor at the health facility, an official said.
The sleuths of the central agency interrogated Ghosh and Mondal at the Presidency Correctional Home where the two have been lodged, he said.
In continuing protests, thousands of people on Tuesday walked a 5-km stretch in the metropolis, shouting slogans and carrying placards, demanding justice for the doctor.
The rallyists, under the banner of Joint Platform of Doctors, walked in a procession from College Square to Rabindra Sadan along J L Nehru Road, calling for safety and equal rights for women.
With PTI inputs
Published 02 October 2024, 04:29 IST