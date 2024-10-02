Watch | 'Lajja': R G Kar horror becomes theme for Kolkata Durga Puja

Junior doctors in West Bengal resumed an indefinite 'total cease work' on Tuesday, escalating protests over the state government's "failure" to address key demands including enhanced hospital security, a day after the Supreme Court emphasised the need for medics to perform essential duties.

The CBI on Tuesday grilled Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of the RG Kar Hospital, and suspended police officer Abhijit Mondal at a correctional home in connection with its probe into the alleged rape-murder of a doctor at the health facility, an official said.

The sleuths of the central agency interrogated Ghosh and Mondal at the Presidency Correctional Home where the two have been lodged, he said.

In continuing protests, thousands of people on Tuesday walked a 5-km stretch in the metropolis, shouting slogans and carrying placards, demanding justice for the doctor.

The rallyists, under the banner of Joint Platform of Doctors, walked in a procession from College Square to Rabindra Sadan along J L Nehru Road, calling for safety and equal rights for women.



With PTI inputs