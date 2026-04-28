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WB Assembly Elections 2026 | BJP eyes breach of TMC’s south Bengal fortress amid SIR shadow

Of the 142 seats going to polls, the TMC had won 123 in 2021, the BJP just 18 and the ISF one.
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 05:06 IST
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Published 28 April 2026, 05:06 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndian PoliticsTMCspecial intensive revisionWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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