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Haven't forgotten TMC's torture, will launch probe: West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari targets Abhishek Banerjee

However, Adhikari said, all the will come to pass, when on May 21 repolling in the Falta Assembly seat, which falls under the Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency, will re-establish voter rights.
Last Updated : 16 May 2026, 12:37 IST
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Published 16 May 2026, 12:37 IST
India NewsBJPWest BengalTMCAbhishek BanerjeeSuvendhu AdhikariWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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