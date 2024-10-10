Home
west bengal

RG Kar issue: 29 people 'picked up' by police for distributing leaflets at Durga Puja marquee

While the police maintained they were common people showing solidarity with the medics, the junior doctors insisted that the ones “picked up” were their colleagues.
PTI
Last Updated : 10 October 2024, 03:43 IST

Published 10 October 2024, 03:43 IST
India News West Bengal Kolkata doctors Kolkata police doctor protest

