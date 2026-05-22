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WB govt notifies free bus travel for women in state-run buses from June 1

According to a notification issued by the state Transport Department on May 21, women commuters will be eligible for free travel in state-run buses.
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 09:54 IST
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Published 22 May 2026, 09:54 IST
India NewsPublic TransportKolkatawomenbus servicefree busWest Bengal News

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