JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Bengal school jobs scam: CBI questions two TMC councillors

The CBI had issued summons to the two TMC leaders – Bappaditya Dasgupta and Debraj Chakraborty – on Wednesday, asking them to appear before its officers for questioning.
Last Updated 25 January 2024, 09:09 IST

Follow Us

Kolkata: Two TMC councillors appeared before sleuths of the CBI on Thursday for questioning in connection with its probe into irregularities in recruitment in West Bengal’s primary schools, a senior official said.

The CBI had issued summons to the two TMC leaders – Bappaditya Dasgupta and Debraj Chakraborty – on Wednesday, asking them to appear before its officers for questioning.

"We are trying to find out how both of them were benefited by the irregularities in school jobs," the official told PTI.

The probe agency had conducted search operations at Chakraborty's residence and offices in November last year.

Several leaders of the ruling TMC, including former minister Partha Chatterjee, have been arrested in connection with the scam.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 25 January 2024, 09:09 IST)
India NewsCBIWest BengalEnforcement DirectorateTMC

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT