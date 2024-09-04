Bengal minister Chandranath Sinha appears for ED questioning in school jobs scam

Kolkata: West Bengal minister Chandranath Sinha on Wednesday appeared before officers of the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in connection with its probe into an alleged school recruitment scam.

The minister for Correctional Administration, who was summoned by the central probe agency a few days ago, appeared at its office at the CGO Complex here in the morning, an official said.

The ED had in March conducted a search operation at the TMC leader's residence in Bolpur in Birbhum district over the alleged irregularities in school appointments in the state.